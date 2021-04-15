We would like to thank Chris Stevens, our Pocatello City Councilwoman, seat #1, for taking extra time and effort to connect with her constituents. We recently found a flyer from Chris at our front door asking for our thoughts and priorities on the 2022 City budget – property taxes, economic development, fair wage jobs, implementing the Portneuf River Vision, revitalizing historic downtown Pocatello, residential development and any other concerns/budget priorities. We’ve lived here 40 years and have rarely, if ever seen this kind of initiative from an elected official unless it’s around election time. Apparently there is an impression that Pocatellan’s aren’t interested in budget planning meetings. I don’t believe that’s true. Scheduling isn’t favorable for public attendance. Putting the budget online would allow citizens to review it and compose questions and provide input. Chris campaigned on transparency and creating dialogue with the public. Having the budget available to the public will help accomplish that goal. We look forward to resuming the Community Meetings that Chris and council members Roger Bray and Claudia Ortega organized. They were very informative and well attended. We think, given the opportunity, Pocatello’s citizens will be involved with what goes on at City Hall.
Linda and Mike Theiring,
Pocatello