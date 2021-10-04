Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
The current Mayor has been in office long enough to get something done for the people but our property taxes have continued to climb from an attitude of free spending. It’s time that things change for the better. I met Chris Stevens who wants our votes for Mayor and to work for the people and with the current employees who really keep the City going. Their jobs are secure as she knows who does the real work for the City and wants them to know they are very important to everyone’s daily lives. You can be assured she knows who does the work to keep the City running properly. I also had the opportunity to meet Lydia Noble who is a good vote for Seat #5 on the City Council and understands that our vote is also our voice and she wants to listen to all of us and actually help. It’s definitely time for a change from the “good old boys” governing, which has become stale and out of touch with the real Public. Listen to the people and keep the employees secure in their jobs and vote for these concerned women. I believe they truly have the people’s concerns for our future in City government and it’s a time for a change from the same old thing in Pocatello politics. Stay healthy and use your vote for the best candidates that I believe can help this City to NOT tax people out of their homes. Vote responsibly to help all of us and the current employees live better lives and help our City grow into a secure future.