In a few weeks, Mel Bolling, forest supervisor for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, will be making decisions on whether to allow the proposed Grand Targhee Resort (GTR) expansion. Too many times, what the forest supervisor prints in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is what comes out in the final EIS. We need to stop this expansion now!

Many folks from eastern Idaho come to Teton Valley to play. Some even have vacation homes here. If this proposed Targhee expansion is allowed, many of the views, trails, and wildlife you come to see will be gone. Please join folks from Teton County Idaho in saying “NO” to this expansion. Go to notargheex.org and sign the petition that tells Mel Bolling to say no to the expansion of GTR’s Special Use Permit Area and to say no to mountain-top restaurants.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.