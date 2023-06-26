In a few weeks, Mel Bolling, forest supervisor for the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, will be making decisions on whether to allow the proposed Grand Targhee Resort (GTR) expansion. Too many times, what the forest supervisor prints in the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) is what comes out in the final EIS. We need to stop this expansion now!
Many folks from eastern Idaho come to Teton Valley to play. Some even have vacation homes here. If this proposed Targhee expansion is allowed, many of the views, trails, and wildlife you come to see will be gone. Please join folks from Teton County Idaho in saying “NO” to this expansion. Go to notargheex.org and sign the petition that tells Mel Bolling to say no to the expansion of GTR’s Special Use Permit Area and to say no to mountain-top restaurants.
Let’s look at one example of what this expansion will mean. Say you’ve driven over to hike or snowshoe in the beloved Teton Canyon. If this expansion is allowed and you make it that big flat area some call “the patio”-- instead of looking up at the majestic, iconic Grand Teton—you will be looking at the bottom of a new lift in South Bowl. An area that is rife with avalanches.
Or say you’ve driven over to stay the night to see a meteor shower. The Milky Way in Teton Valley looks like a peanut butter-smear in our dark skies. Meteors seem to go on forever. Put restaurants on the mountain tops at GTR and those stars will fade away.
Already some of you may have driven over to Targhee for a day of skiing or riding and been turned away for lack of parking. This shows how ill-prepared this resort is. The addition of a new lift this year, but no new parking. For tax-payers in Teton County, an expansion will mean astronomical increases in yearly fees and supplemental levies. Many will be taxed out of their homes.
Last, but not least, the area around Grand Targhee which includes Grand Teton National Park, the Caribou-Targhee National Forest, and the Jedidiah-Smith Wilderness lay in the southwest corner of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem (GYE). The more human intrusion into these areas, the more the GYE dies from a thousand cuts. It’s clear we lose more sightings of moose, elk, and deer with every season. The Teton Big Horn Sheep herd is at great peril if this expansion occurs.
The valuable, ancient Whitebark Pine is at risk. Old Growth trees are at risk. And then there is the wildfire risk. Our forest ranger Jay Pence asked Teton County Wyoming and GTR to build their proposed cabins 300 feet from the forest line. Both refused. Imagine these short-term rentals and folks who want to build campfires near their cabin. It is maddening to see such disregard of forest fire risk for the area under the Grand Tetons.
Please go to notargheex.org today and sign the petition today. Help save a special place.
