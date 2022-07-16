The scene of Saturday night's three-vehicle crash at East Center Street and 15th Avenue in Pocatello.
POCATELLO — A three-vehicle wreck sent two people to the hospital on Saturday night and temporarily shut down a busy Pocatello intersection.
The collision at East Center Street and 15th Avenue occurred around 10:15 p.m. and involved two cars and a compact SUV.
A man and a teenage girl suffered injuries in the crash and were transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulances to Portneuf Medical Center, police said.
The names and conditions of the accident victims have not been released.
The intersection of East Center and 15th Avenue remained shut down for over an hour because of the wreck.
The two cars were totaled in the collision while the compact SUV suffered significant damage.
The crash is being investigated by Pocatello police.
