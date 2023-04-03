Pocatello Fire Department vehicles pictured at the scene of Monday afternoon's pickup truck versus pedestrian collision at North Main and West Fremont streets.
POCATELLO — A teenage pedestrian was rushed to the hospital Monday afternoon after being struck by a pickup truck in downtown Pocatello.
The incident occurred around 2:40 p.m. at West Fremont and North Main streets.
The girl suffered serious injuries in the collision and was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center for treatment, authorities said.
Her name and condition have not been released.
The driver of the pickup truck stopped following the collision and cooperated with police at the scene, authorities said.
The girl was in the crosswalk when the collision occurred, police said.
Police shut down North Main Street for about 20 minutes because of the incident.
The collision remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community
conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited.
Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous,
obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We
may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage
you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters
have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for
their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do
not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.
