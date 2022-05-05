Emergency vehicles pictured while parked on Summit Drive in Pocatello on Thursday night after responding to a car that left the roadway and careened into the ravine along Summit.
POCATELLO — A teenage boy escaped serious injuries when his car left the roadway and careened into a ravine on Thursday night on the city's north side.
The 10:20 p.m. crash occurred when the boy was driving a Volkswagen Golf on Summit Drive and struck the curb at the Stoneridge Drive intersection, catapulting his compact car into the adjacent ravine.
The car overturned several times before coming to rest on its wheels in the ravine about 40 yards from the intersection.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was treated at the scene for minor injuries by Pocatello Fire Department paramedics but did not require transport to the hospital.
The boy was the lone occupant of the car, which appeared to be totaled in the wreck.
The crash remains under investigation by Pocatello police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.