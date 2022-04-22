Car vs. tree

Police and firefighters pictured at the scene of Friday afternoon's crash in south Pocatello that left a teenage driver injured.

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

POCATELLO — A teenage driver has been hospitalized after crashing his car in south Pocatello on Friday afternoon.

The 2 p.m. crash occurred when the teenage boy's car left the roadway on South Second Avenue at Ross Park and struck a tree. 

The boy was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center following the crash.

His name and condition have not been released.