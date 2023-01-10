According to an article published in the ISJ on December 27, 2022, Brandon Durst and the Idaho Republican Party state central committee are so afraid of crossover voters jeopardizing the ideological purity of their biennial primaries that they seek to create even more barriers to primaries already closed to voters not registered as Republicans.

A simple solution to remedy their fear is that they eliminate these taxpayer funded primaries and select their candidates for the general election at their state convention.

