According to an article published in the ISJ on December 27, 2022, Brandon Durst and the Idaho Republican Party state central committee are so afraid of crossover voters jeopardizing the ideological purity of their biennial primaries that they seek to create even more barriers to primaries already closed to voters not registered as Republicans.
A simple solution to remedy their fear is that they eliminate these taxpayer funded primaries and select their candidates for the general election at their state convention.
Idaho taxpayers are already burdened with too many taxes to be saddled with the funding of a closed political primary election. And now Durst and the state central committee propose to enact an even greater loyalty test for any Idaho citizen wishing to vote in the Republican spring primaries.
This is an excellent opportunity for the Idaho Republican Party to cut one form of special interest spending from the budget. It’s time for the Idaho Republican Party to prove that there are no sacred cows when it comes to saving the taxpayer’s money.
I would never go to a party that I’m not welcome to attend but it also defies logic that I should have to help pay the expenses of an event that I am prohibited from attending.
It’s time that the Idaho State Legislature eliminated taxpayer-funded closed-primary elections.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.