On Thursday, the Idaho State Legislature will reconvene for a special session at the governor’s request. Their purpose? To “address the impact of 40-year high inflation on Idaho families and schools.” The solution? Pass a giant tax refund, change Idaho’s income tax system to a flat tax of 5.8 percent, and give schools an additional $400 million-plus per year in funding, increased each year by 3 percent. Idaho has a huge surplus and we have to spend it, right?
As a lifelong Republican I am all for low taxes, flat taxes, even no taxes! However, I question the governor’s vision (or lack thereof) and wonder, “Is this really a good idea?”
Consider first that Idaho’s current top income tax bracket for individuals and corporations is 6 percent. A reduction to 5.8 percent can hardly be called a “cut.” Idaho currently has a tiered tax system starting at the low rate of 1 percent. The families impacted most by a flat tax will be lower income — those already impacted the most by 40-year high inflation.
An income tax of 5.8 percent is hardly competitive. Wyoming, Nevada and Washington do not have an income tax while Utah recently lowered their flat tax even further to 4.85 percent. And Oregon? Well, let’s not talk about their tax system — it is absurd. If we want to stay competitive, we need to be discussing a much bigger cut than 0.2 percent. Changing to a flat tax is fantastic, but a flat tax doesn’t always help everyone.
Let’s examine two real scenarios. The “Wilsons,” a family of four kids, have an adjusted gross income of $50,000 and paid $1,281 in state income taxes last year. The “Smiths,” a couple with no dependents have an adjusted gross income of $341,000 and paid $21,709 in state taxes last year.
Under the new proposed flat tax, even with the first $5,000 not being taxed, the Wilsons would only save $223 — a 17.4 percent savings. However, the Smiths would keep an additional $4,887 — a 22.5 percent savings. Both families deserve to see their tax burden lowered, but governor, if you really want to help those hit most by this 40-year high inflation, do you think $223 in annual savings makes a difference in the Wilsons’ budget? If they are fortunate enough to make an additional $1400 a year, they lose out on free school lunch and would need to start budgeting around $10 a day more just to feed their kids. That alone is $200 a month. Additional funding for school lunches would have a far more immediate impact to the Wilsons’ daily life, just as an example.
Better yet, increase the amount of income not taxed from $5,000 for a couple to $25,000, and that family pays only $103 in state income taxes. Now that’s a tax cut. But this flat tax plan intended to help those struggling with inflation — the middle class — is not helping the middle class. You know it, I know it, and Democrats know it.
Lastly, experts say a recession is coming. There is no other way to reduce inflation than to drastically tighten monetary policy. It’s just economics. How bad it will be and how long it will last is anyone’s guess, but there will be a slowing job market. There will be debt defaults. There will be people struggling. Idaho needs to be prepared and locking ourselves into a mandatory 3 percent increase to any program is unwise. A tax cut to put money into consumer’s pockets will only increase consumer spending and push inflation even further.
Now, more than ever, is a time for our state government to be prudent and prepare for the future. But if you’re going to lower taxes, then actually lower taxes! Don’t give us money back that is already gone. A $600 refund is nice, and I’ll gladly accept it, but it doesn’t change my life. Don’t be a politician, be a leader. Take the surplus and make Idaho stronger and better, not just today but for decades to come.
Ben Fuhriman was born and raised in Idaho Falls. He is a behavioral financial advisor with Red Cedar Wealth Advisors in Pocatello and Idaho Falls. He serves as precinct committeeman of the Shelley West 21 Precinct and is a GOP State Central Committee member. He can be reached at fuhriman.ben@gmail.com