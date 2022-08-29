Ben Fuhriman

On Thursday, the Idaho State Legislature will reconvene for a special session at the governor’s request. Their purpose? To “address the impact of 40-year high inflation on Idaho families and schools.” The solution? Pass a giant tax refund, change Idaho’s income tax system to a flat tax of 5.8 percent, and give schools an additional $400 million-plus per year in funding, increased each year by 3 percent. Idaho has a huge surplus and we have to spend it, right?

As a lifelong Republican I am all for low taxes, flat taxes, even no taxes! However, I question the governor’s vision (or lack thereof) and wonder, “Is this really a good idea?”