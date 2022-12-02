Pumpkin and cranberry are some of my favorite holiday flavors, so using them both in a muffin is perfect for a side dish or even a tasty breakfast treat. The pumpkin puree makes these muffins extra moist, and the cranberries bake up tender and sweet. Before baking, I sprinkle a layer of cinnamon and brown sugar over each muffin to give a sweet and crunchy topping. These muffins are simple to make and bake up warm and delicious in less than 30 minutes. These cold days deserve a warm and festive treat, so why not bake up some holiday cheer?
Belle’s Pumpkin Cranberry Muffins
2 ¼ cups self-rising flour
2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice
1 ½ cups plus 2 tablespoons brown sugar, divided
½ teaspoon salt
2 eggs
1 cup canned pumpkin
½ cup vegetable oil
1 cup fresh cranberries, chopped
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Mix together the self-rising flour, pumpkin pie spice, 1 ½ cups brown sugar and salt in a large bowl. Add the eggs, pumpkin, and oil and mix well. Fold in the cranberries. Fill muffin tins lined with paper cups or greased about 2/3 full. In a small bowl, mix together the 2 tablespoons of brown sugar and the cinnamon. Sprinkle on top of each muffin. Bake at 375 degrees for about 20 minutes or until toothpick comes out clean. Cool before removing from pan.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
