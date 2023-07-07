Belle’s Rhubarb Ice Cream

Summer’s here, which means I’m overrun with rhubarb. It also means it’s ice cream season, and my rhubarb ice cream is one of the best things you’ll taste all summer. This creamy, sweet and slightly tangy treat has become my family’s favorite rhubarb recipe. The rhubarb is cooked into a compote and combined with a thick and delicious custard. This ice cream is so rich and creamy and yet has a sweet and refreshing flavor. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season with a seasonal favorite!

Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

