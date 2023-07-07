Summer’s here, which means I’m overrun with rhubarb. It also means it’s ice cream season, and my rhubarb ice cream is one of the best things you’ll taste all summer. This creamy, sweet and slightly tangy treat has become my family’s favorite rhubarb recipe. The rhubarb is cooked into a compote and combined with a thick and delicious custard. This ice cream is so rich and creamy and yet has a sweet and refreshing flavor. It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season with a seasonal favorite!
Belle’s Rhubarb Ice Cream
4 cups coarsely chopped rhubarb
¼ cup sugar
1 Tablespoon lemon juice
2 large egg yolks
1 large egg
2/3 cup sugar
1 cup whole milk
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
Stir the rhubarb, sugar, lemon juice, and a splash of water in a medium saucepan and simmer over medium heat. Let cook for about 15 minutes, stirring often, until some liquid evaporates and the rhubarb is thick and soft. Let the compote cool slightly, then puree in a blender or food processor until completely smooth. Chill until cold. While the rhubarb is cooling, whisk the egg, egg yolks, sugar, and milk. Heat the heavy cream in a medium heavy-bottomed saucepan until it starts to steam and gets little bubbles around the edge. Drizzle the hot cream into the egg mixture, whisking constantly. Pour the whole thing back into the pan and heat on medium, stirring constantly, until the mixture starts to thicken. Do not bring it to a boil. Strain the mixture through a sieve, stir in the vanilla, and let cool. Chill it until cold. Whisk the cold rhubarb with the cold custard sauce until thoroughly blended. Pour it into your ice cream maker and churn according to the instructions. Spread the soft ice cream into a container and freeze until scoopable.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
