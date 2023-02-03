One of the healthiest ways to cook meat is on the grill. It takes less oil or fat to cook, and the smokiness only adds flavor. However, there is not a lot of grilling going on at my house this time of year. Even though we still use the outdoor barbecue in the colder months, lately, it’s been just too cold. My marinated skirt steak is a great way to get that wonderful taste of tender, grilled steak while staying warm and cozy in your kitchen. I use skirt steak, but you can substitute flank or hanger steak. The marinade is a delicious combination of savory and tanginess. This recipe is so easy to make. Just mix, marinate and grill. I use a large fry pan, and in minutes we have a lean, tender and flavorful steak. And when the weather warms up, this dish is also perfect for the outdoor barbecue!
Belle’s Marinated Skirt Steak
1 (1 ½-2 pound) skirt steak
¼ cup balsamic vinegar
¼ cup Worcestershire sauce
2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
2 teaspoons minced garlic
½ teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
Combine balsamic, soy sauce, apple cider vinegar, garlic, salt, pepper, and extra virgin olive oil and whisk vigorously.
Combine steak and marinade in a zipper-close bag, squeeze out as much excess air as possible, and seal. Marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes (I try to go at least 2 hours), turning once or twice. Heat a grill or large fry pan over medium-high heat. Using tongs to take the steak out of the marinade and place it on the preheated grill or fry pan. Cook for 6 minutes on each side for medium rare. Add another minute on each side for medium. Take the steak off the grill and place it on a cutting board. Cover tightly with foil and let rest for 10 minutes. Slice the steak against the grain to serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
