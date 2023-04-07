Chicken is a staple at my house. I love it prepared in so many ways, but my spatchcock chicken is something I usually save for special occasions. If you’re looking for an alternative to ham for your Easter dinner, this dish will really fit the bill. The word “spatchcock” means to split open or butterfly. It’s the technique used to cook the chicken. Removing the spine and spreading the chicken flat allows it to cook evenly, so the legs and the breast are done at the same time. This gives the skin a delicious crispiness and makes both the dark and the white meat tender and flavorful. I rub a seasoned butter mixture under the skin to add even more flavor and juiciness. It isn’t a difficult dish to make, but the results are worthy of a special occasion meal.
Belle’s Spatchcock Chicken
1 (4-pound) chicken
3 tablespoons butter, softened
1 teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon dried thyme
½ teaspoon dried rosemary
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 lemon, zested and cut into quarters
salt and pepper
Preheat the oven to 400°F. Using poultry shears, cut along each side of the chicken’s backbone and remove it. Turn the chicken breast side up and make a slice along the sternum, just deep enough to allow you to press on the breastbone and flatten the chicken. Transfer the chicken to a large rimmed baking sheet, skin side up. Mix the butter, spices, garlic, and lemon zest in a small bowl. Rub this mixture under the skin of the chicken. Rub the outside of the chicken with olive oil and generously season with salt and pepper. Roast the chicken for 45 minutes, until the skin is browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in an inner thigh registers 160 degrees. Transfer the chicken to a cutting board, cover it with foil, and let rest for 10 minutes before serving.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
