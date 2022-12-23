Having a traditional holiday meal makes this time of year special, but I love having different dishes that add to the table. My cheesy stuffed garlic rolls are simple and easy to make, and putting them in the shape of a Christmas tree gives them a holiday touch. These flakey and buttery little rolls are stuffed with mozzarella cheese and brushed with garlic butter. When they bake, the cheese melts, and you have a delicious treat your guests will love. It’s a simple way to add something special to your Christmas meal, and it may even become a new tradition!
Belle’s Cheesy Stuffed Garlic Rolls
1 (8 biscuits) can of Southern Style refrigerated biscuits
½ pound mozzarella cheese
3 tablespoons butter
1/2 teaspoon garlic salt
1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
Place parchment paper on a large baking sheet. Cut each biscuit into four pieces and shape them into a circle. Cut the mozzarella cheese into 32 1-inch chunks. Shape each biscuit around a piece of cheese and place them on the baking sheet. Start with the top and add to each line until you have four pieces left for the tree trunk. Melt the butter and mix in the garlic salt. Brush the rolls with the melted butter mixture and sprinkle with the Italian seasoning. Bake at 350 for about 25 minutes or until biscuits are golden. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping, if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
