Prime rib is a holiday staple at my house. We usually make it on Christmas Day but often have it on New Year's Eve. It's a special occasion dish and one that, if not cooked properly, can be a real disappointment — especially when you consider how expensive it is. I've found a foolproof method for making the perfect prime rib, and all it takes is a calculator. The trick is cooking the roast at a very high temperature for an exact amount of time, depending on how big your prime rib is. The secret is to multiply the precise weight by 5 minutes, then turn off the oven and let the roast sit inside for 2 hours. That's it! This will give you a delicious medium rare prime rib. Here is the formula: If your roast is 5.35 pounds, the calculation will be 5.35 x 5 = 26.75 minutes, which we round up to 27. You'll cook your room-temperature prime rib at 500 degrees for exactly that many minutes. Just make sure you're starting with a prime rib that is room temperature! This is critical for the formula to work! Juicy, flavorful and perfectly pink prime rib. A perfect dish to ring in the new year!

Belle's Perfect Prime Rib

