Prime rib is a holiday staple at my house. We usually make it on Christmas Day but often have it on New Year's Eve. It's a special occasion dish and one that, if not cooked properly, can be a real disappointment — especially when you consider how expensive it is. I've found a foolproof method for making the perfect prime rib, and all it takes is a calculator. The trick is cooking the roast at a very high temperature for an exact amount of time, depending on how big your prime rib is. The secret is to multiply the precise weight by 5 minutes, then turn off the oven and let the roast sit inside for 2 hours. That's it! This will give you a delicious medium rare prime rib. Here is the formula: If your roast is 5.35 pounds, the calculation will be 5.35 x 5 = 26.75 minutes, which we round up to 27. You'll cook your room-temperature prime rib at 500 degrees for exactly that many minutes. Just make sure you're starting with a prime rib that is room temperature! This is critical for the formula to work! Juicy, flavorful and perfectly pink prime rib. A perfect dish to ring in the new year!
Belle's Perfect Prime Rib
1 bone-in prime rib roast
¼ cup unsalted butter, softened
1 tablespoon of prime rib seasoning or seasoning of choice
1 teaspoon kosher salt
Bring the roast to room temperature (about 2 to 4 hours). Preheat your oven to 500 degrees. Combine butter and seasonings in a bowl and then spread evenly over the entire roast. Season the roast with salt. Place the roast, ribs down, and fat cap up in a shallow baking dish. Place the roast in the preheated oven for the exact amount of time calculated by taking the exact weight of the roast times 5. When the timer is done, turn the oven off and, leaving the roast in the oven with the door closed, let the roast sit in the oven for 2 hours. Do not open the oven door. When done, remove the roast from the oven, slice, and serve.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
