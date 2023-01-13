Cookies are delicious any time of year, but something about the sweet molasses flavor and crunchy texture of my oatmeal molasses crisps makes me feel like winter. These delicious cookies are so crispy, chewy, and full of the gooey sweetness that only molasses can offer. Usually molasses cookies are soft, and don’t get me wrong, I love those, too, but these cookies have such a unique and tasty crunch. The recipe makes quite a lot, but when I pull them out of the oven, they hardly have time to cool before they are gone. Pair them with a hot cup of tea, and you have the perfect treat for these cold winter days.
Belle’s Oatmeal Molasses Crisps
1 ¼ cups butter, softened
2 ½ cups sugar
2 eggs
¼ cup dark molasses
1 ½ teaspoons vanilla
2 ¼ cups flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 ½ teaspoons cinnamon
1 teaspoon salt
½ teaspoon baking soda
2 ½ cups old-fashioned oats
1 cup finely chopped pecans
In a large bowl, cream butter and sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in eggs, one at a time. Beat in molasses and vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, cinnamon, salt, and baking soda, and then gradually add to creamed mixture. Stir in the oats and pecans. Drop dough by tablespoonfuls 2 inches apart onto greased baking sheets. Bake at 375 degrees until edges are firm, 10-12 minutes. Cool on pans 3 minutes. Remove to wire racks to cool.
Brenda Stanleyis the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
