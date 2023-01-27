I love pasta — any shape or size. Homey and satisfying, it enhances and soaks up whatever flavors it’s paired with. It’s one of the most versatile foods around. My artichoke and sun-dried tomato pasta is a favorite at my house. It’s so easy to make and combines the tangy taste of marinated artichokes with the sweet flavor of sun-dried tomatoes in a light, cheesy sauce. I usually add some chicken or shrimp sauteed in the oil, garlic and onion, but this pasta is delicious all on its own. After a busy day, this dish comes together in minutes, giving you time to sit back and savor the flavors, not to mention the time you’ve saved.
Belle’s Artichoke and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta
12 ounces penne pasta
4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
½ cup diced onion
2 teaspoons minced garlic
½ cup chicken broth
½ cup dry white wine
1 (14-ounce) can artichoke hearts, drained and coarsely chopped
½ cup sun-dried tomatoes in oil, drained and coarsely chopped (reserve some of the oil from the jar)
Cook the pasta according to package directions until al dente. Drain pasta and toss in 2 tablespoons olive oil. Cover and keep warm. In a large skillet over medium heat, add 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add the onion and cook until tender. Add the garlic and cook for 30 seconds. If adding chicken, sauté until chicken is no longer pink on the outside (Chicken will not be cooked through at this point — you are just cooking the outside.) Add chicken broth, white wine, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, Italian seasoning, salt, and pepper. Bring to a simmer, cover, and cook until chicken is no longer pink inside about 8 minutes. Add the pasta and the shredded cheese to the pan and stir to combine.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.