I love pasta — any shape or size. Homey and satisfying, it enhances and soaks up whatever flavors it’s paired with. It’s one of the most versatile foods around. My artichoke and sun-dried tomato pasta is a favorite at my house. It’s so easy to make and combines the tangy taste of marinated artichokes with the sweet flavor of sun-dried tomatoes in a light, cheesy sauce. I usually add some chicken or shrimp sauteed in the oil, garlic and onion, but this pasta is delicious all on its own. After a busy day, this dish comes together in minutes, giving you time to sit back and savor the flavors, not to mention the time you’ve saved.

Belle’s Artichoke and Sun-dried Tomato Pasta

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

