The beautiful spring weather is perfect for a delicious Mother’s Day brunch — especially if mom isn’t the one working in the kitchen! Here is a simple but elegant baked frittata that the entire family will love. Frittata sounds fancy, but this dish is easy to make and bakes up fluffy, cheesy and flavorful. I like combining green spring veggies and sharp cheddar cheese, but you can use whatever veggies and cheese you’d like. If you want extra protein, add some cooked crumbled bacon or diced ham. This is a versatile dish. It’s Mom’s day to be pampered and given the royal treatment, and when you serve this beautiful frittata, she’s sure to feel like a queen.
Belle’s Easy Baked Frittata
6 eggs
2 tablespoons heavy cream
½ teaspoon salt
½ cup shredded cheese (I use cheddar, but you can use any cheese)
¼ cup chopped onions
2 cups chopped vegetables of choice (bell peppers, broccoli, and asparagus are great)
1 cup packed spinach leaves (stems removed)
1 tablespoon olive oil
In a large mixing bowl, whisk the eggs, cream and salt. Add the half the cheese and set aside. In a frypan, heat the olive oil over medium heat until simmering. Add the onions and cook a few minutes, then add the other vegetables and cook until tender. Add the garlic and spinach and then cook until the spinach wilts and then season with salt and pepper. Remove from heat and let cool for a few minutes. Grease a 9 by 13-inch pan with butter. Stir the veggies into the egg mixture, then pour it into the pan. Sprinkle the other half of the cheese evenly over the top. Bake at 350 for 20 to 25 minutes until the eggs are puffed and appear cooked, and the center of the frittata jiggles a bit when you give it a gentle shimmy. Remove the frittata from the oven and place it on a cooling rack. Let it cool for about 10 minutes before serving.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
