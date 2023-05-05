Belle’s Creamy Lemon Chicken

Belle’s Creamy Lemon Chicken

 Brenda Stanley/For the Journal

Weeknights always seem like a blur, often leading to fast and not always smart dinner decisions. But quick and delicious meals don’t need to be complicated. My creamy lemon chicken is so simple to make, and you’ll have a tasty one-pan meal on the table in less than half an hour. The chicken is coated in a cheesy, creamy sauce with broccoli and just the right touch of lemony flavor. It’s a dish perfect for the weeknight rush, but with so much flavor, you’ll want to sit back and savor.

Belle’s Creamy Lemon Chicken

Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.