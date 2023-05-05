Weeknights always seem like a blur, often leading to fast and not always smart dinner decisions. But quick and delicious meals don’t need to be complicated. My creamy lemon chicken is so simple to make, and you’ll have a tasty one-pan meal on the table in less than half an hour. The chicken is coated in a cheesy, creamy sauce with broccoli and just the right touch of lemony flavor. It’s a dish perfect for the weeknight rush, but with so much flavor, you’ll want to sit back and savor.
Belle’s Creamy Lemon Chicken
1 tablespoon olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 pound boneless, skinless chicken (thighs or breast)
1/2 medium onion chopped
3 cloves garlic minced
1/4 teaspoon Italian seasoning
1 cup chicken broth
1 lemon
½ cup heavy cream
2 cups broccoli florets
1/2 cup shredded parmesan cheese
½ cup chopped green onions
Salt & pepper to taste
Zest the lemon and then cut it in half. Juice half the lemon and cut the other half in sections for garnish. Cut the chicken into large chunks (4 inches). Add the oil and butter to a large frypan over medium-high heat. Add the chicken and brown on all sides for about 3-4 minutes. Add the onion and cook until translucent. Add the garlic, Italian seasoning and cook for another 2-3 minutes, stirring often so the garlic won’t burn. Stir in the chicken broth, lemon juice, lemon zest, cream, and broccoli. Reduce heat to simmer. Cover and cook for 10 minutes. Take the pan off the heat, stir in the parmesan and green onions, and cover the pot for 3-5 minutes or until it has thickened up to your liking. Season with salt & pepper as needed and serve immediately.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
