My grandmother used cornmeal in some of my favorite dishes like scrapple — an old Pennsylvania Dutch dish, hush puppies and, of course, cornbread. But my cheesy chili polenta casserole is at the top of my list. This casserole has the flavor of chili and cornbread in an easy-to-serve cheesy hearty casserole. Polenta is a cornmeal mixture similar to porridge, but for this dish, I use a thicker version so you can slice it. You can make the polenta yourself or buy ready-made polenta in easy-to-slice tubes. It’s usually in the refrigerated Mexican food section or the pasta aisle. It’s so easy to make, and you can even put it all together ahead of time and then pop it in the oven when you’re ready to eat. Simple and delicious and perfect for those busy weeknights.
Belle’s Cheesy Chili Polenta Casserole
2 cups shredded cheddar cheese, divided
3 cans (15 ounce) cans chili with beans
1 (15 ounce) can corn, drained
1 tube Polenta
Mix the chili and corn in a large pan over medium heat. Stir in ½ cup of the cheese and cook until hot and the cheese is melting. Spread the chili mixture in a 13 by 9 inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Slice the polenta into ½ inch circles and arrange on top of the chili. Bake at 350 degrees, uncovered, for about 30 minutes. Sprinkle with the remaining cheese. Bake until cheese is melted, about 15 minutes longer. Let stand 10 minutes before serving.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.