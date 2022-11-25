Shrimp is so delicious, and it’s also so quick and easy to cook. I love buttery, garlicky shrimp pasta, and my shrimp scampi with mushrooms combines these wonderful flavors into one of my favorite dishes. I use shrimp that already has the shells removed and is ready to go, making this a great weeknight dinner that can be ready in minutes. The mushrooms are a hearty and meaty addition, and the sauce coats the shrimp and noodles with a creamy, buttery flavor. This dish is not only delicious but will also satisfy your entire family.
Belle’s Shrimp Scampi with Mushrooms
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon unsalted butter
½ cup chopped onion
3 teaspoons minced garlic
8 ounces sliced brown mushrooms (about 2 cups)
1 pound shrimp peeled, deveined, and tails removed
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
¼ cup butter
½ cup dry white wine or chicken broth
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
8 ounces spaghetti or other pasta
Cook pasta according to the instructions on the box. Drain and keep warm. In a large skillet, heat the olive oil and butter. Add the garlic and onion and saute until tender, about 2 minutes. Add the mushrooms and cook another minute or until soft. Add the shrimp to the skillet and cook just until pink. Add the ¼ cup of butter and melt. Add the wine or chicken broth and bring to a simmer. Toss in cooked noodles — season with salt and pepper to taste. Garnish with chopped parsley, if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
