I love fried potatoes. They’re buttery, crispy and the perfect side dish for steaks, chops or chicken. But I also love sweet potatoes, and while I usually roast or bake them, I recently tried them fried, and now I’m hooked. My fried sweet potatoes are tender and crispy, with a delicious sweetness. They are so easy to make. I use a mandolin slicer so they are thin, allowing them to crisp up evenly. Sweet potatoes are loaded with health benefits like fiber, vitamins and minerals. So while many people think they are reserved for the holidays, this sweet potato dish is perfect any time of the year.
Belle’s Fried Sweet Potatoes
2 large sweet potatoes
4 tablespoons butter, cut into 8 pieces
1 yellow onion, sliced
Salt and pepper
Peel the sweet potatoes and then slice them into thin ¼-inch slices using a mandolin or sharp knife. In a large fry pan, place half the butter evenly over the pan, then place half of the potato slices and half the onions. Season with salt and pepper. Repeat this with the other half of the butter slices, potatoes, onions, salt and pepper. Place the fry pan over medium heat. When the butter has melted, and you hear the potatoes and onions sizzle, lift the edge to see if it’s browning. If it is, turn the potatoes and cook the other side until tender and browned.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
