The holidays are a great time for sweet and delicious quick breads. They’re simple to make, and there are so many different flavor combinations. My favorite for this season is my cranberry orange bread. It has the perfect combination of sweet and tart and is topped with a delicious orange glaze. The cranberries add flavor and a tasty texture, and what could be more of a holiday staple than these tart red berries? I also enjoy making this sweet bread as a hostess gift or something special for friends and neighbors. It’s a treat that says “happy holidays” from the first bite!
Belle’s Cranberry Orange Bread
1 (15 ounce) box yellow cake mix
2 eggs
2 oranges
¼ cup oil
¾ cup dried cranberries
1 cup powdered sugar
Zest the oranges (you’ll need about 3 tablespoons), and then juice them (you’ll need about 1 cup of juice) In a large bowl, mix the dry cake mix, eggs, ¾ cup of juice, the oil, and 2 tablespoons of the orange zest until smooth. Fold in the cranberries. Divide the mixture into a 9 by 5 inch loaf pan (or two smaller pans) that have been sprayed with cooking spray. Bake at 350 degrees for about 35-45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Let cool before removing from pans. Mix the powdered sugar and 1 tablespoon of the zest in a small bowl. Add the remaining juice a teaspoon at a time until the glaze is thin enough to drizzle. Spread over the bread. Use a serrated knife to slice.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
