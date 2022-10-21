My Italian plum tree was loaded this year. If you have a plum tree, you know how bountiful it can be. These small, sweet plums are perfect for drying into prunes but also for baking. I love making plum crumble because it’s such a sweet and delicious dessert, but it’s also so easy to put together. In under an hour you have a slightly tart, fruity center with a sweet and crunchy topping. Served with a dollop of whipped cream or a la mode, it’s a cool-weather dessert that will have everyone wanting more.
Belle’s Plum Crumble
4 cups ripe plums, stones removed and coarsely chopped
¼ cup brown sugar
1 teaspoon cinnamon
1 teaspoon flour
For the crumble:
½ cup flour
½ cup butter
1 cup brown sugar
¼ cup almonds
½ cup rolled oats
Place the chopped plums in a large bowl. In another bowl, mix together ¼ cup of brown sugar, cinnamon, and 1 teaspoon of flour, sprinkle over the chopped plums, and toss to coat. Place the plums in a lightly greased or sprayed pie plate. Put all the crumble ingredients into a food processor except for the oats, and using the pulse button, process until the mixture just starts to clump together. Add the oats and process just one of two pulses to mix. Sprinkle the crumble over the plums and bake at 350 degrees for 30-40 mins until golden brown. Serve with ice cream or whipped cream if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.