Old-fashioned flavor comes from tried-and-true recipes made with simple ingredients. My apple pudding cake is just that — a recipe my great-grandmother used to make, and I can still remember how much I loved it. You can find apples year-round, so they are perfect for making fruity desserts when the weather turns cold. My apple pudding cake is a quick and easy dessert loaded with sweet, tart apples and surrounded by a moist and fluffy cake. You mix it in the same pan you bake it in, which seems strange, but it works! I love serving it warm with a dollop of whipped cream or a scoop of ice cream. It’s a treat made with basic ingredients you probably already have on hand, and in no time, you will have a sweet apple dessert with delicious old-fashioned flavor.
Belle’s Apple Pudding Cake
½ cup butter, melted
1 cup white sugar
1 cup all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons baking powder
¼ teaspoon salt
1 cup milk
2 cups chopped, peeled apple
1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
In an 8-inch (2-quart) baking dish, combine butter, sugar, flour, baking powder, salt, and milk until smooth. In a microwave-safe bowl, combine apples and cinnamon. Microwave until apples are soft, 2 to 5 minutes. Pour apples into the center of the batter. Bake at 375 degrees for 30 minutes or until golden. Serve warm with whipped cream or ice cream if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
