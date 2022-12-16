Don’t judge a book by the cover; that also goes for food. Just because something doesn’t look fancy or flavorful doesn’t mean it isn’t. My holiday spice crinkle cookies don’t look all that special, but they are packed with homey spice. The flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves remind me of the holidays, and these cookies are full of those spices. They mix up into a buttery soft dough and then bake until they are soft and chewy on the inside and crispy on the edges. Covered in a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, these crinkle cookies are just what Ol’ Kris Kringle ordered.
Belle’s Holiday Spice Crinkle Cookies
½ cup butter, softened
½ cup shortening
1 cup granulated sugar
½ cup packed brown sugar
1 egg
1 teaspoon vanilla
2 ½ cups flour
1 tablespoon cinnamon
2 teaspoons baking soda
2 teaspoons cream of tartar
2 teaspoons nutmeg
¼ teaspoon cloves
½ teaspoon salt
For rolling:
¼ cup sugar
½ teaspoon cinnamon
Line two cookie sheets with parchment paper. In a large bowl (or the bowl of your stand mixer), beat the softened butter and the shortening until light and fluffy. Add the brown sugar and white sugar and beat again. Add the egg and the vanilla and beat again. In another bowl, combine the flour, nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves, baking soda, cream of tartar, and salt. Slowly mix the dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until a soft cookie dough forms. In a shallow bowl, combine the ¼ cup of sugar and the ½ teaspoon of cinnamon. Using a small cookie scoop (1-inch cookie balls), scoop the dough and roll in the cinnamon sugar mixture. Place two inches apart on the prepared cookie sheets. Bake at 350 degrees for 12 to 14 minutes or until the tops are lightly browned. Remove from the oven and allow the cookies to cool for 10 minutes before transferring them to a cooling rack to cool completely. Bake the other tray of cookies while the first one is cooling.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
