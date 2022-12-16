Don’t judge a book by the cover; that also goes for food. Just because something doesn’t look fancy or flavorful doesn’t mean it isn’t. My holiday spice crinkle cookies don’t look all that special, but they are packed with homey spice. The flavors of cinnamon, nutmeg and cloves remind me of the holidays, and these cookies are full of those spices. They mix up into a buttery soft dough and then bake until they are soft and chewy on the inside and crispy on the edges. Covered in a sprinkle of cinnamon sugar, these crinkle cookies are just what Ol’ Kris Kringle ordered.

Belle’s Holiday Spice Crinkle Cookies

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.