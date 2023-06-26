Rhubarb is the zucchini of fruit. Even if you only have one plant, you can be overrun with it when it’s in season, and it is definitely rhubarb season. One of my favorite recipes is my strawberry rhubarb pie with crumble topping. The fruity filling is sweet and tangy with a delicious mixture of spices, and the topping is crunchy with toasty pecans, brown sugar and butter. You’ll want to dive right in when the pie comes out of the oven, but let the pie cool completely to give all those juices time to thicken. This tasty treat will have you wishing the rhubarb season was more than once a year.
Belle’s Strawberry Rhubarb Pie with Crumble Topping
1 pie shell
4 cups chopped rhubarb
4 cups sliced fresh strawberries
1 ½ cups sugar
½ cup flour
1 teaspoon cinnamon
½ teaspoon nutmeg
½ teaspoon allspice
Crumble topping:
4 tablespoons butter, soft
½ cup flour
½ cup brown sugar
½ cup chopped pecans
½ teaspoon ground cinnamon
½ cup oatmeal
Line a 9-inch pie plate with the unbaked pie shell. In your food processor, add the ingredients for the crumble topping, except the oatmeal. Pulse until the mixture is like wet sand. Add the oatmeal and pulse a couple times just to combine. Set the mixture aside. In a large bowl, place the rhubarb and strawberries. In another bowl, mix together the sugar, flour and spices until well blended. Pour over the fruit and toss to coat. Let sit for 15 minutes. Pour the fruit into the pie plate, then top evenly with the crumble mixture. Bake on the lowest rack of the oven at 425 degrees for 15 minutes. Then turn the oven down to 350 degrees, cover the pie with foil and bake for another 45 minutes. Let the pie cool completely before serving.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.