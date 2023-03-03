I have often written about my husband’s cookie obsession, and now I can add another to the list of his favorites. I use a cake mix instead of measuring and mixing a bunch of ingredients. The butter pecan cake mix gives these cookies a rich and delicious flavor. They are soft and cakey and perfect for dunking in milk or with a hot cup of coffee or tea, and the milk chocolate toffee chips add a sweet and salty crunch. With only four ingredients, they take just minutes to make, but they are so good they may be gone in seconds.

Belle’s Butter Pecan Toffee Cookies

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.

