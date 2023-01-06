There are few things better than a savory and hearty dinner at the end of a busy day. However, having the energy and time to make that meal can be challenging. My skillet chicken and mushrooms is a dish that satisfies both your hunger and your need to get dinner on the table quickly. A delicious combination of herbs and spices coats the chicken with savory flavor. The mushrooms are sauteed in butter and garlic and even more herbs. All those flavors come together in a tender, juicy chicken with lots of meaty mushrooms. You’re less than half an hour away from a dinner the whole family will love.
Belle’s Skillet Chicken with Mushrooms
6 boneless skinless chicken thighs
1 teaspoon each onion powder and garlic powder
½ teaspoon each of dried thyme and rosemary
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
2 tablespoons olive oil
2 tablespoon butter
3 cups sliced brown mushrooms
3 teaspoons minced garlic
1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley
Combine the onion powder, garlic powder, herbs, salt, and pepper. Coat the chicken evenly with the combined seasoning. Heat 1 tablespoon of oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat and sear chicken thighs in batches until browned on each side and no longer pink in the center (about 8 minutes on each side, depending on thickness). Add remaining oil if needed for the second batch. Transfer to a plate; set aside and keep warm. Melt the butter and add the mushrooms to the same pan or skillet. Season with salt and pepper and cook until soft (about 3 minutes). Add the garlic, parsley, thyme, and rosemary; sauté for about 1 minute. Return the chicken to the pan and spoon the mushrooms and sauce over the top. Garnish with parsley.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
