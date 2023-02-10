One of my favorite dishes is pad thai. The combination of sweet, tangy, salty and spicy is so good! But why just have that as your main dish? My pad thai salad is a great way to get that Asian flavor in a crunchy, tasty salad. The dressing is the same sauce I use in my pad thai recipe — brown sugar, lime juice, soy and hot sauce. I mix it all together and let it marinate the cabbage and carrots for about an hour to bring all the flavors together. Top it with crunchy peanuts and cilantro, and you have a delicious salad full of Asian flavor.
Belle’s Pad Thai Salad
½ head green cabbage shredded
1 carrot, peeled and shredded
¾ cup chopped peanuts, plus extra for topping
2 tablespoons brown sugar
2 tablespoons lime juice
3 tablespoons soy sauce
1/8 teaspoon Sriracha chili sauce (more or less depending on how spicy you want it)
½ cup chopped, fresh cilantro
In a small bowl, mix together the brown sugar, lime juice, soy sauce, and Sriracha. In a large serving bowl, mix together the cabbage, carrot, and chopped peanuts. Pour the sauce over the top and toss to coat. Cover with plastic wrap and let chill for about an hour. Serve topped with chopped cilantro and a few peanuts.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
