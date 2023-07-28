One of the things I love most about summer is fresh berries. Raspberries, blueberries, strawberries, blackberries — I love them all, and my berry almond salad with blueberry vinaigrette is the perfect combination of fresh and sweet summer flavors. The plump, juicy berries are tossed with crisp greens and crunchy almonds, but the crowning glory is the slightly sweet blueberry vinaigrette. The recipe makes more dressing than you’ll need, so put it in an airtight container in the fridge and enjoy it whenever you want a tasty salad or to brush on chicken or meat on the grill. This cool and refreshing dish is a great way to enjoy the fresh flavors of summer.
Belle’s Berry Almond Salad with Blueberry Vinaigrette
Dressing
1 cup blueberries
2 tablespoons lemon juice
2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
8 fresh basil leaves
¼ teaspoon onion powder
1/3 cup maple syrup
½ cup extra virgin olive oil
Salad
4-6 cups of salad greens
1 cup of berries (any sweet berry or a combination)
½ cup sliced almonds
1/3 cup shredded parmesan
½ cup chopped cucumber (optional)
Place all the ingredients for the dressing in a food processor or blender and then blend until smooth. Place in an airtight container and chill until ready to serve. Place all the ingredients for the salad in a large serving bowl and toss. Add about ¼ cup of the dressing and toss to coat. Add more if needed and toss again.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
