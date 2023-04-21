Even though it’s been years since I’ve had kids at home, I still cook like I’m feeding a crowd, and with that comes leftovers — lots of leftovers. I’ve always enjoyed creating meals from what I have in the pantry or fridge, and my leftover lo mein is no exception. You can use any meat you like. Leftover steak, pork chops, roast or chicken all go great with this dish. I add fresh vegetables like zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers or whatever is in the fridge. With some spaghetti noodles and a savory Asian sauce, this dish is delicious and ready in minutes. This leftover lo mein is so good no one will complain when you’re serving yesterday’s dinner.
Belle’s Leftover Lo Mein
Stir fry:
8 ounces spaghetti or lo Mein noodles
2-3 cups of cooked leftover chicken, pork, or beef (cut into 2-inch chunks)
1 tablespoon olive oil
4 cups of fresh vegetables (any combination of zucchini, broccoli, mushrooms, bell peppers, snow peas)
1 carrot, julienned
2 teaspoons minced garlic
3 cups baby spinach
Sauce:
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons sugar
1 teaspoon sesame oil
½ teaspoon ground ginger
½ teaspoon Sriracha
In a small bowl, mix the ingredients for the sauce and set aside. In a large pot of boiling salted water, add the noodles and cook for about 8 minutes. Drain and then place back in the pan with a drizzle of olive oil and then cover to keep warm. In a large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high. Add the vegetables and carrot and cook until fork tender. Add the garlic, cooked meat and noodles. Cook, stirring for another couple minutes, until everything is hot. Add the sauce and toss to coat. Place the spinach on top. Cover and cook until spinach wilts. Stir to combine and then serve.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
