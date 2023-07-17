I love Asian food, and egg rolls are one of my favorites, and my egg roll in a bowl has everything I love about traditional egg rolls in an easy-to-prepare deconstructed version. This dish combines delicious flavors and textures in a hearty one-pan meal. You can use any ground meat or even thin slices of steak or chicken. The sauce has a tasty Asian mixture of soy, ginger, and sesame oil, and the cabbage gives it a wonderful crunch. This dish is easy to prepare and gives me everything I love in a simple and healthier version.
½ teaspoon sugar1 pound lean ground beef or chicken or thinly sliced steak or chicken
1 Tablespoon olive oil
½ salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
½ cup diced onion
1 carrot, grated
2 teaspoons minced garlic
1 (16-ounce) bag shredded cabbage
2 cups cooked rice (or cauliflower rice)
Chopped green onion and sesame seeds, optional for garnish
Mix the ginger, soy sauce, sesame oil, and sugar in a small bowl and set aside. In a large fry pan, heat the oil over medium high. Add ground beef and cook until no longer pink. Break up the meat with a spatula as it's cooked—season with salt and pepper. Add the onion and carrots and cook until the onion is tender. Add the garlic and cook another 30 seconds, stirring constantly. Add the cabbageContinue sauteeing for 5-7 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until the cabbage is tender. Serve over rice and garnish with green onion and sesame seeds if desired.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.