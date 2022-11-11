Yep, another zucchini recipe, but this decadent and delicious cake will have no one believing it’s made with squash. My caramel bourbon poke cake is a sweet and moist cake full of gooey caramel and a hint of bourbon that gives it a smoky flavor. I keep zucchini out of the recipe’s title, but adding it makes the cake soft and dense, which helps it soak up all the sauce. The caramel and bourbon seep into the entire cake, so there is no need for frosting or even a glaze. I top each piece with a dollop of whipped cream, an extra drizzle of caramel and some pecans, making this dessert one of my family’s favorites.
Belle’s Caramel Bourbon Poke Cake
1 (15-ounce) box of spice or carrot cake mix
2 cups shredded zucchini
3 eggs
¼ cup oil
½ cup water
1 cup caramel sauce
¼ cup bourbon
Mix the dry cake mix, zucchini, eggs, oil and water in a large bowl. Spread the batter in a greased 9 x 13 baking dish. Bake at 350 degrees for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean. Using a fork, poke holes all over the top of the cake. Mix the caramel sauce and bourbon in a bowl and then pour evenly over the cake. Chill for at least an hour. Serve with a dollop of whipped topping, a drizzle of caramel sauce and a sprinkle of chopped pecans.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins, and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
