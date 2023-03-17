Even when it’s not zucchini season and you’re flooded with squash, it’s still a great time for a warm and delicious loaf of zucchini bread. My zucchini streusel bread is even sweeter than the original with a surprising swirl of cinnamon sugar. This homey mixture also gives the bread a crunchy, sweet topping and the zucchini makes this treat so moist that you wonder if it’s bread or a cake. This recipe makes two loaves, so you can have it both ways. It’s a simple and oh so delicious dessert that is also perfect with your morning coffee.
Spray two loaf pans with cooking spray. In a large bowl, mix together the cake mix, eggs, zucchini, and oil. Spread half of the batter in each loaf pan. Sprinkle with the brown sugar and cinnamon. Spread the rest of the batter on top and then using a knife swirl the sugar in the batter just a bit but not mix it in to the batter. Spread the remaining batter on top and then sprinkle with the remaining cinnamon sugar. Bake at 350 degrees for about 45 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean. Cool before removing from pans.
Brenda Stanley of Blackfoot is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.
