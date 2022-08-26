Do you remember the film “The Food of the Gods”? The plot revolved around a farmer who lived on a remote island where this mysterious liquid seeped up from the ground. Thinking it was manna from heaven, he fed it to his chickens, which grew larger than humans. (I won’t give any more spoilers in case you decide to stream it on Roku.)

I had a similar experience the first time I visited Funny Farm Animal Sanctuary in Blackfoot. I was blown away by Charlie, a 3-year-old rescued cow who tipped the scales at nearly 5,000 pounds and towered over his barn mates at 6 feet tall! Most cows raised for beef are slaughtered at around 1,200 pounds, and pigs are killed at about 6 months of age and 275 pounds. Bebee the pig, rescued on her way to the butcher, weighed in at a whopping 700 pounds.