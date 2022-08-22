Over 2,500 members attend Take Flight back-to-school kickoff

Over 2,500 School District 25 employees attended a district-wide back-to-school kickoff at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre last week.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

The Pocatello-Chubbuck School District is ready to “take flight” in what appears to be the first normal start to a school year since the COVID-19 pandemic struck.

The masks are off and students and teachers are learning together in person to kick off the 2022-23 school year, which officially begins Tuesday. While preparations for a successful year start as soon as summer hits, the week right before classes begin is usually one of the busiest and this year was no exception.

Doug Howell at "Take Flight" district-wide back-to-school kick-off

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 Superintendent Doug Howell addresses the crowd during the district-wide back-to-school kickoff at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre last week.
Courtney Fisher at "Take Flight" district-wide back-to-school kick-off

Pocatello-Chubbuck School District 25 spokesperson Courtney Fisher takes the stage last week during the district-wide back-to-school kickoff at the Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre. The theme of the event was “Take Flight.”