Lately I've been contemplating several themes of our modern age: critical race theory, systematic racism, systematic abuse of police power, environmental racism, the hegemony inherent in the distribution of wealth, gender-based power dynamics, white male hegemony and the lot. As is nearly always the case, there are kernels of truth driving most of this. But often barely more than a kernel.
Critical race theory posits, among other things, that if you are white you are inherently racist — even if you are unaware of being so. Even though CRT is laughably bad, it's being taken seriously in places where people ought to know better. Brought to fruition, it represents a catastrophically bad prescription for improving the real imperfections that trouble us as a society.
As I've thought about this, it's evoked a sense of deja vu. I've been on this merry-go-round somewhere before. Then a few weeks ago it dawned on me that by substituting “race” for “class,” critical race theory has strong parallels to Karl Marx's, "The Communist Manifesto." CRT disciples haven't gotten around to adopting Lenin's modifications just yet, but I'm sure they'll get around to it.
So how have these abysmally poor, previously discredited ideas gotten as far as they have recently?
The media.
Race baiting as a serious progressive theme has been around for a while in academic circles, but until a decade ago, its principal value was that of comic relief. Now it's all become woven into the social justice narrative that's being actively and ubiquitously promoted across broad swaths of the media.
Why? Because division sells. When you interact with the modern media you are not the consumer, you are the product. And products like you are dearly earned.
Though the ideas being excoriated here are generally associated with media on the left, the general principle of “division sells,” is equally apparent across the entire ideological media spectrum. The more that CNN, Fox, MSNBC, The New York Times, The Daily Wire, et al, can convince carefully targeted audiences that the world is going to end in the next 15 minutes, the more they can keep their audience's attention and deliver them to advertisers.
Pitting one group of people against others is gold for arousing anger and attracting attention. That's really all that there is to it.
Are there real problems associated with policing, race relations, equitable distribution of resources and other societal ills? There certainly are. But I'd argue that no country in the world has come farther than we have in dealing with our dirty laundry. Are we perfect? Far from it. Are we trying? I sure think so. And, more than that, we're becoming better without any help from the lunatics on the left and despite the lunatics on the right.
The United States of America is a social experiment that's unique in all of the world. We all have friends in this country that come from different races, ethnic backgrounds, sexes, sexual orientations, religious denominations and social classes. The United States is the least “tribal” place in the world, despite efforts of knuckleheads at both ends of the social spectrum to make that not so.
In a lot of the world, race, creed, ethnicity, religion, sexual orientation, etc., could be the cause of great peril if one is caught in the wrong place. In this country that can happen, but it's relatively rare.
Even in Europe, which many on the left hold up as an example of what we in the United States should aspire to be, France, Germany, Italy and most of the other major countries do not consider themselves “melting pots.” Those countries might tolerate immigration, but they expect acculturation, not enrichment. In this country, outside of the far right, I think that we take a much better view of immigration and assimilation.
As adherents to divisive social philosophies become more frustrated, because outside of academic circles and swaths of corporate America (where diversity consultants can write their own checks), their ideas have little traction, they'll inevitably become enamored of foisting their views of the world on others via the force of government. That's Lenin's modification to Marxism.
If that happens, hard times will follow. And you don't have to study the Soviet Union to see the pitfalls either. You can study the history of 20th century America.
By nearly all economic indicators, Black people in the United States were upwardly mobile by the 1950s. Though they still faced considerable discrimination, their economic lot was improving. Not because of anything the government did, but because of their own industry and persistence. Many Black people were, by then, economically middle class Americans. Homeownership, in particular, was on the rise.
Then our government, in all of its wisdom, decided that in many cities that had large Black populations, the homes owned by Black people were substandard. In some cases this was true, but at the very least those families owned a tangible asset — the land on which the home sat.
Yet in many cities these homes were condemned, and Black families were relocated to housing projects. This proved to be a catastrophe.
I have some experience with housing projects, having done tours of duty in a couple of them in the 1960s and ’70s. You do not want to live in a housing project. And you really, really do not want to raise children in any of them. When the police show up, which is often, it's not good news for anybody — Black or white.
This is what results from foisting ill-considered social policies: housing projects, chronic welfare, race-based hiring and promotion, on vulnerable populations. It all may seem OK in the abstract, but it rarely works in the real world.
If all of these things were as great as they were promoted to be, why are we where we are now?
It's up to each of us to learn how to live with everyone else, not the government, and definitely not anyone trying to ram their ideas on social justice down your throat.
I was raised to believe that it doesn't matter what you are, it's who you are that's supposed to matter. As far as I'm concerned that's a pretty good social philosophy, and it's the one that I intend to stick with.
As for the race/class baiting business, I know that it's all the rage these days, but you indulge at your own peril. Sympathy for the devil is a perilous path to follow.
