Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck has been loved by many people in the community for over 16 years, but many customers wished they didn’t have to drive across town to their favorite bakery. Fortunately for them, Danielle Cooper, the owner of Geraldine’s for seven years, recently opened the doors to her new Pocatello location that’s just a few blocks away from Idaho State University in addition to their Chubbuck location as a solution to this dilemma.
“There’s a lot of people that love us in Chubbuck, but don’t want to make the drive to Chubbuck,” said Stephanie Wheatley, the manager of both Geraldine’s locations. “We also have all of that construction out there, and we’re just kind of out of the way currently. All of the Highland people are actually coming all the way (to the Pocatello location) because they would rather come this way than go through all of that construction.”
The new Geraldine’s is the same bakery the community knows and loves but with one addition to the mix: ice cream and scones. Supplied by Cascade Glacier from Idaho Falls, Geraldine’s has a plethora of ice cream flavors including Huckleberry, Moose Tracks, Caramel Caribou and Strawberry Cheesecake, among many more.
“With the swimming pool and stuff nearby, I think that’s going to draw a lot of people in this direction, especially in the summer,” Wheatley said. “We’ve got pie and brownies and pretty much anything you could serve with ice cream.”
In addition to baked sweets like cookies and cinnamon rolls, Geraldine’s also offers soups and sandwiches. Cooper thinks that their new location will be a good lunch spot for Century High School students.
One special way Geraldine’s gives back to the community is by saving their baked goods that would normally be thrown away at the end of the day and instead giving them to the homeless shelter.
Cooper expressed her appreciation for her customers.
“I love my customers and I absolutely love my job,” Cooper said. “I love interacting with the public and knowing that I'm providing goods that people enjoy. They can start their day (with goods from Geraldine’s) or it can be the finishing touches on their dinners.”
Geraldine’s in Pocatello has only been open since March 28, and Cooper said their biggest challenge so far has been getting the word out.
“The challenge is letting people know that we’re over here and that we’re going to offer the same great products we have at our Chubbuck store but just south of Pocatello,” Cooper said.
Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe and Deli is located at 1301 S. Fifth St. in Pocatello where the former Reed’s Waffles and Ice Cream Shop once was. Their hours 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. To learn more about Geraldine’s, visit Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck on Facebook or call Geraldine's new Pocatello location can be reached at 208-530-6712.
Do they have ice cream too? Your picture shows that....maybe you could have been a little more informative in your short article about what they have there.
This is gonna be a winner!
