Employees Hallie, left, and Karlie pose for a photo at the new Geraldine's Bake Shoppe & Deli at 1301 S. Fifth St. in Pocatello. 

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

Geraldine’s Bake Shoppe & Deli in Chubbuck has been loved by many people in the community for over 16 years, but many customers wished they didn’t have to drive across town to their favorite bakery. Fortunately for them, Danielle Cooper, the owner of Geraldine’s for seven years, recently opened the doors to her new Pocatello location that’s just a few blocks away from Idaho State University in addition to their Chubbuck location as a solution to this dilemma.

“There’s a lot of people that love us in Chubbuck, but don’t want to make the drive to Chubbuck,” said Stephanie Wheatley, the manager of both Geraldine’s locations. “We also have all of that construction out there, and we’re just kind of out of the way currently. All of the Highland people are actually coming all the way (to the Pocatello location) because they would rather come this way than go through all of that construction.”

(2) comments

guest1631

Do they have ice cream too? Your picture shows that....maybe you could have been a little more informative in your short article about what they have there.

Crosshair

This is gonna be a winner!

