I would just like to remind people that in 2013, then Congressman Ron DeSantis, along with Marco Rubio, voted against hurricane relief money for New York and New Jersey after Hurricane Sandy. Now the Governor of Florida, DeSantis is first in line with his hand out, asking for some of that sweet, sweet socialism.

And this man wants to be your President.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.