To continue recognizing February Heart Month, let's explore how sweetened beverages impact your heart. Reducing the intake of sweetened beverages and added sugars is recommended by the World Health Organization, Dietary Guidelines for Americans and The American Heart Association. With so much push to reduce the number of sweetened beverages, why do 50 percent of adults drink at least one sweet drink daily? The American Heart Association estimates that sweetened beverages account for half of Americans' added sugars consumption. U.S. adult men take in about 17 percent of their calories from sugar-sweetened drinks. That's quite a bit. Consuming more than one sweetened beverage a day increased the risk of cardiovascular disease in a few ways. It raises glucose levels and insulin concentrations in the blood, increasing appetite. Consuming sweet beverages can also lead to insulin resistance and type 2 diabetes. These conditions are linked to the development of atherosclerosis or the hardening of the arteries.
Chronically high levels of sugar in the blood can damage blood vessels and the nerves that control your heart, making your heart muscle stiffer and can lead to heart disease. Drinking more than one 12-ounce of sugar-sweetened beverages like soda, sports drinks, fruit-flavored drinks and energy drinks may lower good cholesterol (HDL) and increase triglycerides which can lead to heart disease. Researchers found that people who drink more than 12 ounces per day of sweet beverages were associated with a 53 percent higher incidence of high triglycerides and a 98 percent higher incidence of HDL cholesterol than those who drank less than 12 ounces per month or none at all.
So is diet better? This has been disputed for ages. Finally, (and unfortunately for some), there is substantial evidence to suggest women who consume two or more diet sodas a day increase ischemic stroke risk by 31 percent and heart disease by 29 percent compared to women who drink less than once a week or not at all. Interestingly, risks were higher in women who were obese or African American and in women with no previous history of heart disease or diabetes.
If you are at risk of developing heart disease, quitting soda is one relatively simple solution to lower your risk. Water remains to be the beverage of choice. To make water more appealing, some people like flavoring their water with herbs, cucumber, slices of fruit or frozen berries. Consider opting for unsweetened carbonated flavored waters to mimic the satisfying sound of opening a soda and enjoying the bubbles.
