POCATELLO—Numerous police officers including the SWAT team are engaged in a standoff with a man who has barricaded himself inside a north Pocatello apartment, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold around 7 p.m. Monday at the Yellowstone Townhouse Apartments just north of the Winco supermarket along Yellowstone Avenue.
At first Pocatello police patrol officers and state troopers responded to the scene but then the Pocatello police SWAT team arrived in its armored vehicle.
Several SWAT team members armed with assault rifles could be seen standing near the armored vehicle in the apartment complex's parking lot.
More than 15 other police vehicles and three K-9s responded to the incident as of 9:30 p.m. and officers are using a loudspeaker to try to talk the man into surrendering. Police have also deployed two drones, which are currently flying above the apartment complex.
Police confirmed that the man is alone in the apartment but they have not yet provided his name or stated why he has barricaded himself inside the residence or if he is armed.
A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance has responded to the incident but police said that thus far there have been no injuries and no shots fired.
Some residents of the apartment complex have been evacuated by police as a precaution.
The entrances to the apartment complex have been shut down by police and the public is being strongly encouraged to stay away until the situation is resolved, authorities said.