Police conducted extensive searches for a robbery suspect in Pocatello and Chubbuck on Saturday night.
The first search occurred in a north Pocatello neighborhood early in the evening and the second one was ongoing in the Pine Ridge Mall area of Chubbuck as of 10:30 p.m.
The adult male suspect who committed the robbery remained on the loose as of late Saturday night, police said.
The Pocatello police SWAT team along with Pocatello and Chubbuck patrol officers and Idaho State Police troopers responded to the Pine Ridge Mall area around 8 p.m. in search of the suspect.
The heavily armed SWAT officers arrived in their armored vehicle and conducted an extensive search of the Pine Ridge Apartments area adjacent to the mall.
At times on Saturday night police shut down access to parts of the mall area including the apartments.
The earlier search for the suspect occurred around 5:30 p.m. when over a dozen Pocatello police vehicles responded to a home on Sonoma Street near Satterfield Drive on Pocatello's north side.
Police believed the robbery suspect was at the home and they temporarily closed Sonoma Street to all traffic and urged the neighborhood's residents to stay indoors while officers looked for the individual.
But around 7 p.m. police said they were leaving the scene because the suspect could not be located.
Police have not yet provided any description of the adult male suspect or details about the robbery, except that it occurred in Chubbuck.
If you have any information that you feel could help police in their search for the suspect, please contact Pocatello police at 208-234-6100 or Chubbuck police at 208-237-7172.