A man opened fire on a police officer in Chubbuck on Thursday afternoon and then led police on a high-speed chase and foot pursuit before being arrested, authorities said.
The incident began to unfold at about 3:55 p.m. on Briarwood Street off of Hiline Road in Chubbuck when a police officer pulled over the suspect's vehicle, police said.
The suspect then reportedly opened fire on the police officer, who was not wounded by the gunfire, police said.
The officer did not shoot back at the suspect, police said.
The suspect then drove from the scene with police in pursuit, police said.
The lengthy high-speed chase continued through Chubbuck and onto Highway 91 and then onto Ferry Butte Road, police said.
The suspect drove off Ferry Butte Road and almost made it to Bronco Road before his vehicle got stuck in the rough terrain, police said. He then fled on foot with police in pursuit, authorities said.
When police surrounded the suspect in the area of Bronco Road he surrendered without incident, police said.
It's believed that the suspect is being medically cleared at Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello.
Once he's medically cleared he will be booked into Bannock County Jail.
Police have not yet released the suspect's name or stated why he was initially pulled over by police in Chubbuck.
Police have closed Briarwood Street to all traffic as they conduct their investigation.
