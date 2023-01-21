Homeless Protest-20.jpg

The homeless community and its supporters hold signs and chant in favor of a makeshift encampment set up outside the old Ada County Courthouse in downtown Boise during a protest on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022.

 Jake King/Idaho Press

An increasing percentage of Idahoans believe the state is on the wrong track, according to a new Boise State University School of Public Service survey released Friday.

According to the eighth annual Idaho Public Policy Survey, 41.2% of those surveyed said the state is on the wrong track, versus 44.1% who said the state is moving in the right direction. The remaining survey respondents weren’t sure. For the first time in the survey’s history, the gap between Idahoans who think the state is headed in the right direction and those who say the state is on the wrong track were within the margin of error. That means the two responses were statistically tied.

