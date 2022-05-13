The Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol saw Proud Boys, Q-Anon followers and other extremists attack a pillar of American freedom, the people’s Congress. On May 2, a similar assault began, this time on another pillar, the Judicial Branch, wrecking potentially greater devastation.
On Monday evening, May 2, the left-leaning D.C.-based magazine Politico published something PolitiFact fact-checkers assert has never occurred in the history of the United States: a “leaked” majority draft opinion of the Supreme Court.
The draft addresses Democrats’ most precious (maybe only) constitutional right: the “right” to destroy unique and innocent humans who can’t fight back. Citing the absolute necessity to do this, to be sure, progressives will excuse this “breach of Court protocol.” But the topic is actually irrelevant.
What occurred on May 2 would be catastrophic if it were a draft on gun control or gay rights. This “leak” stabs at the heart and vital purpose of a “Supreme Court.” In many more ways than Jan. 6, the intent and effect of this assault goes beyond “insurrection.”
Unlike the unruly Capitol crowd, this perpetrator was likely a sworn employee of the Court. On their first day on the job, they would have stood before a court official, raised an arm to the square and swore a solemn oath to never do what they later did.
That elevates this “leak” to “known and willful sabotage” to a primary function of a key branch of government. Justice Felix Frankfurter in 1955 described the confidentiality of court deliberations as “essential to the effective functioning of the Court.”
In our American Constitution, power is divided to prevent us all from living under a dictator. But even before 1787, when our Constitution enshrined this concept, it was recognized in Europe and elsewhere that the writers of law cannot be who “interprets what that law means.”
Where those functions are combined, the written word becomes meaningless, since the authors can always say “well, I didn’t mean it should apply here, or that way.” Only with a separate and independent Judicial Branch can the law rule, and the whims of a powerful person not.
Which is why this is a “leak” only for purposes of spin. In reality it was theft, larceny similar to the Rosenburg’s, for the purpose of treason. It is a stealing of intellectual property belonging to Justice Samuel Alito so as to destroy a necessary function of America’s highest court.
Authors own what they write. Justice Alito drafted thoughts reflecting his own research and reasoning. He also had a right to circulate those thoughts to a tight circle under his control. That circle, by the Oath of Office the “leaker” swore to uphold, includes those with similar constitutional duties before the Court. That circle did not include Politico magazine.
What was stolen from Alito was his right to a deliberative process. He was denied his chance to compare ideas and receive confidential feedback. Good writers seek out candid constructive criticism, and that was the casualty on May 2. Alito must now either stick with his “leaked” version or make all further edits and word-smithing a topic for broad public discussion and second-guessing.
Chief Justice John Roberts, announcing investigation into the theft, called it “a singular and egregious breach of” the court’s trust.
At stake now is the future of deliberation itself. The sanctity of thoughtful justice-to-justice communication has been breached. Judges now live with the question “could it happen again?”
What was attacked was the virtue of “humility.” Law is best interpreted by minds open to others’ ideas and willing to expose their own flawed and vulnerable thinking. The thieves of Alito’s draft tipped American jurisprudence in favor of the “sure of themselves,” those lacking respect for or need to hear from differing perspectives.
This outrageous treason will lead to less thoughtful jurisprudence, and less freedom for all Americans. If Jan. 6 deserved congressional investigation, then where is the May 2 Commission?
Trent Clark of Soda Springs is president and CEO of Customalting Inc. and has served in the leadership of Idaho business, politics, workforce and humanities education.