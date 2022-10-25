I'm supporting James Ruchti for D29 Idaho Senate because of his strong record supporting the working people of Idaho. Endorsed by the AFL-CIO and the Professional Fire Fighters of Idaho, James understands prioritizing living wages, safe work conditions, supporting the funding of public education, and backing laws that will improve our lives. What we need is someone who cares about the real living and working conditions here in Pocatello and I'm confident in Ruchti's voting record and dedication to people who work hard and care about their community.

Ronda McHargue,

