For a full generation now, the Idaho state government has been controlled by the Idaho Republican party. The Idaho State Board of Education, which controls kindergarten through doctoral level programs, is comprised of members appointed by Republican governors. I’m pretty sure that every one of our state senators and representatives have campaigned on a “pro-education” claim. One might assume that all these pro-education Republicans, largely unopposed for decades, would have produced a public education system that would be among the very best in the country.
Clearly, something went horribly wrong. Despite their pro-education claims, Republicans have underfunded public education on all levels. U. S. News ranks Idaho public schools as 29th in the nation. Idaho’s funding per student consistently ranks in the bottom 10 percent of all states. Teacher salaries in Idaho are among the lowest in the country, and are significantly lower than all of our neighboring states. Not surprisingly, the state currently has an ongoing teacher shortage. Many districts are filling these positions by hiring individuals with emergency credentials that are sketchy at best. Idaho also faces a continuing shortage of support staff, to the detriment of many economically disadvantaged and special needs students. In the aftermath of COVID, test scores have dropped significantly. Clearly these funding and staffing issues are of crucial importance to the future of our state.
Candidates James Ruchti (Idaho Senate) Mary Shea and Nate Roberts (Idaho House of Representatives) will fight to improve public education in Idaho if elected. Idaho, we deserve a stronger education system than nearly 30 years of Republican government has left us. Please support the candidates who will support our students!
