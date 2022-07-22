At the height of the AIDS crisis, the world came together to fight back, pooling its resources to create the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This partnership has helped save 44 million lives and has become the most powerful tool for funding community-led responses to health.

However, COVID-19 sent progress against AIDS, TB and malaria tumbling backward for the first time in decades. As just one example, more than a million more people missed out on lifesaving treatment for tuberculosis last year. The Global Fund now has a new plan to support countries to save 20 million lives, claw back progress against the diseases and build health systems to help stop the pandemics of the future. This fall, the U.S. will host a pledging conference, rallying global donors to invest the full $18 billion needed to put the new plan into action. And President Joe Biden has said he intends to pledge $6 billion from the U.S. over the next three years, matching $1 for every $2 from other countries.