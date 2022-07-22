At the height of the AIDS crisis, the world came together to fight back, pooling its resources to create the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria. This partnership has helped save 44 million lives and has become the most powerful tool for funding community-led responses to health.
However, COVID-19 sent progress against AIDS, TB and malaria tumbling backward for the first time in decades. As just one example, more than a million more people missed out on lifesaving treatment for tuberculosis last year. The Global Fund now has a new plan to support countries to save 20 million lives, claw back progress against the diseases and build health systems to help stop the pandemics of the future. This fall, the U.S. will host a pledging conference, rallying global donors to invest the full $18 billion needed to put the new plan into action. And President Joe Biden has said he intends to pledge $6 billion from the U.S. over the next three years, matching $1 for every $2 from other countries.
Bipartisan leadership in Congress is now needed to deliver that funding, push the White House to show more global leadership, and encourage other global donors to come forward.
The COVID-19 pandemic taught us that cooperation amongst U.S. citizens and the citizens of the world is not just helpful but genuinely essential for a timely and comprehensive response to fighting these and future diseases — and protecting our human brothers and sisters from what are largely preventable and/or curable diseases. It is in the U.S.’s best interest to help prevent future pandemics, and the best way to do that is creating global health systems to respond to the current pandemic as well as the TB, malaria and AIDS crises in other countries. This was emphasized when the same systems the global fund helped create in impoverished countries to fight the TB crisis, were instrumental in their ability to then pivot and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The global fund prides itself on its long standing history of transparency. It provides a full annual report on spending and allocation of funds. If there is ever any misuse or improper handling of funds it is not only reported, but the solutions to the issues are also included in the report and followed up on. Thus ensuring continued accountability amongst all involved, including donors and recipients of the funds provided.
The U.S. has been a longstanding leader in Global Fund replenishment efforts. With the money raised, the global fund has plans to save 20 million lives and reduce the mortality rate by 64 percent across the three diseases by 2026. This will avert more than 450 million infections or cases of HIV, TB and malaria and reinforce health systems for pandemic preparedness. The global fund focuses on investing in health workers, laboratories, supply chains and centering community led systems, with every $1 invested in fighting the three diseases resulting in $31 in health gains and economic returns.
Currently members of Congress are submitting annual appropriations requests to the relevant appropriations subcommittees. Our very own Sen. Jim Risch is a ranking member on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and a key figure in the decision making for appropriations going toward the global fund. Reach out to his offices to show your support for the global fund and ensure he sees that Idaho understands the importance and the increasing need for funding to be allocated as the global fund has requested.
Siobhan Curtis is an Idaho resident and a registered nurse. She volunteers with an antipoverty advocacy organization called RESULTS.