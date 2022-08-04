I tire of hearing the commiecrats promising to fix the supply chain. It was the Biden policies of
Imposing excessive regulations on the oil industry that brought this pain on the American people, and the alleged 80 million of you who voted for him deserve that pain.
On the positive side, the democrat policies tend to harm leftists more than anyone else.
20 million black babies aborted. 30 million
White liberal babies aborted.....that's 50 million
Fewer Democrat voters, Republicans might want to consider that when trying to ban abortion.
In the presidential debates Biden promised
To ban fossil fuels.....it only takes common sense, which democrats obviously lack, to imagine what would happen to the supply chain without fossil fuels. Once again it will be the
Inner-city leftists who suffer the most. Rural
Americans can survive the winters with woodstoves, while you big city liberals freeze to death. When the store shelves empty, we can
Buy beef, potatoes, wheat, etc. from our neighbors, while you liberals fight over that last can of tuna.
Thanks to the algore types, there is a cult of idiocy who are intent on destroying our fossil fuel industries with nothing left to fulfill our energy needs. Liberals seem to believe that they will be able to heat their homes with rainbows and charge their electric cars with unicorn farts.
Despite the fact that our electric grid is not capable of charging millions of electric cars,
To create that much electricity....you have to burn something.
If the commiecrats are allowed to implement their Green New Deal scam and allowed to
Shut down the use of fossil fuels.....the pain has only just begun.